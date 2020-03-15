Sunday: New York now number 1 in coronavirus cases; Jefferson County tests 21

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation - 729 - Governor Cuomo announced Sunday.
Cuomo also announced a third person has died from the illness. Cuomo said that the latest victim was a 79-year-old woman who had “multiple, major underlying health issues." Officials say the woman died Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in New York City.
Cuomo said he believes thousands of New Yorkers, possibly tens of thousands, already have the disease.
As of Sunday afternoon, there continued to be no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the north country, Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. The number of people being tested in Jefferson County has risen to 21, with three negative results so far, and 18 tests pending.
Lewis County was waiting on the results of two tests.
St. Lawrence County had no confirmed cases as of Saturday, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
