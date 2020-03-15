Sunday night update: how COVID-19 affected the north country today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday was not a day of rest, when it come to northern New Yorkers dealing with COVID-19.
The good news: for yet another day, no confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the north country. The bad news: New York state now leads the country in infections, with the deaths of three people attributed to the illness.
Otherwise, life got weirder, little by little. A supermarket in Evans Mills closed for the time being; and our own employees and families witnessed meat and bread in short supply at other stores. The Salvation Army, which is the last resort for many hungry people, announced its soup kitchen in Watertown will be “take-out only” starting Monday.
One day after all public schools in the north country shut down for more than a month, libraries started closing. Open question: what will all the young people off from school do?
And since it’s Sunday, we checked in on local churches. Some cancelled services, with more likely to in the coming weeks. Some took to Facebook or radio to broadcast their services. Among others, Catholic churches remained open, but attendance was down.
What’s ahead? More test results Monday, and we should know more about how schools will continue to feed students, even though school’s out for the time being.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.