Alexandria school plans meal deliveries for students

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - With all schools closed in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, one worry officials have is how to feed the children who rely on free and reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches.
Alexandria Central School, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, administrators, faculty, and the rest of the staff will begin delivering meals to all students starting Monday.
That's according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
The post says school buses will follow their normal routes starting at 10 a.m. and deliver two days' worth of breakfasdts and lunches.
They’ll repeat those deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until school reopens.
Students who live in the village of Alexandria Bay can pick up food beginning at 10 a.m. those same three days each week at the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles on Church Street.
Pastor Jeff McIIrath will make arrangements for delivery for anyone unable to pick up their meals. You can email him at jmcilrath@icloud.com.
People who don’t want food delivered can email the cafeteria at aremington@acsghosts.org.
