Athlete of the Week: Carter Baer

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carter Baer of Gouverneur captured a state wrestling championship.
The sophomore captured the 138-pound Division 2 title, ending a five-year state title drought for Section 10 and a seven-year drought for Gouverneur.
For the season, he put together a 42-3 mark and a career mark -- so far -- of 138-16.
He's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 13, 2020.
Watch Mel Busler’s report in the video to hear from the talented student athlete and to see him in action.
