Canada closing borders; U.S. citizens exempted

TORONTO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident or American amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anybody who has symptoms will not be able to come to Canada, the Ottawa Citizen newspaper reported.
Trudeau urged those who have returned home from international flights to self-isolate for 14 days, according to the newspaper.
“If you’re abroad, it’s time to come home,” he said.
Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.
He also asked Canadians to stay home as much as possible amid the pandemic.
