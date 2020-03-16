Chilly start to the week, but it won’t stay chilly for long

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might need a winter coat Monday morning, but you'll want something lighter by afternoon.
Early temperatures ranged from single digits in higher elevations to the low 20s.
Highs will be in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.
It starts to cloud up in the evening and we could see some snow and rain heading into Tuesday.
Most of Tuesday will be rainy, with highs again in the low 40s.
It will be sunny on Wednesday with highs again in the low 40s.
It will be cloudy and in the 50s on Thursday. Spring starts later Thursday night.
Friday is the first full day of spring. It will be rain and breezy with high around 60.
Temperature dip into the average range for Saturday and Sunday. It will be sunny both days with highs in the low- to mid-30s.
