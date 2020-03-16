Christopher J. Gamble, 26, of Route 3

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christopher J. Gamble, 26, 36988 NYS Route 3, died early Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, as a result of injuries received in a UTV accident.
Born in Carthage on December 27, 1993, the son of Jeffery and Tamrin Rounds Gamble, he was a 2012 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He then went on to earn a degree in Business Administration and Management at SUNY Canton in 2016. He was currently working in the family business, Gamble Distributors in Carthage.
Chris loved life. He loved being with his friends and family. Throughout high school as a Carthage Comet and college, as a SUNY Canton Kangaroo, he dominated the lacrosse field while loving what he did with his boys. He loved to go hunting at Elijah Lake with the boys and his Grandpa Dick, boat on the St. Lawerence River with his dad, sister, family and friends, especially his partner in life, Murphy. He grew up on Lake Bonaparte where he, his sister and friends still spent time together this past year. He enjoyed ice fishing and riding snowmobiles throughout the winters. His dogs Boone and Bear were the light of his life.
He is survived by his father and his companion, Jeff Gamble and Debbie Florczyk, his mother and her husband, Tamrin and Scott Hippensteel, his sister, Natasha Gamble and his companion in life, Murphy Newman. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Richard W. & Sheryl Gamble, his maternal grandparents, Bruce & Jean Rounds, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20th in the Chapel of the Funeral Home, with Deacon Richard J. Staab officiating. Burial will be in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River.
His family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, 200 Riverside Drive or the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department 685 S. James St., Carthage NY 13619. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
