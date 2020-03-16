Christopher J. Gamble, 26, of Route 3

Chris loved life. He loved being with his friends and family. Throughout high school as a Carthage Comet and college, as a SUNY Canton Kangaroo, he dominated the lacrosse field while loving what he did with his boys. He loved to go hunting at Elijah Lake with the boys and his Grandpa Dick, boat on the St. Lawerence River with his dad, sister, family and friends, especially his partner in life, Murphy. He grew up on Lake Bonaparte where he, his sister and friends still spent time together this past year. He enjoyed ice fishing and riding snowmobiles throughout the winters. His dogs Boone and Bear were the light of his life.