Clayton Opera Postponed Show Dates

The Trews, originally scheduled for April 4th, will now be performing on Friday, May 29th. Jen Kober, originally scheduled for March 28th, will now be performing on Thursday, July 2nd. Concert goers who have already purchased tickets to either of these shows will have those tickets honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show date, please call the box office at 315-686-2200 to discuss other options.