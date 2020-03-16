Deputies seek help to find man convicted of sex crimes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County sheriff's deputies are asking for help finding a man convicted of sex crimes last year, but who failed for show up for sentencing.
Deputies say they believe 37 year old Jason Loomis is still in the Jefferson County area.
He was convicted last June of two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual act.
A bench warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear for sentencing.
Deputies say he's 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies list his address as State Route 193 in the town of Ellisburg.
Anyone with information can call deputies at 315-788-1441.
