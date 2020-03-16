Fort Drum restricts soldiers to 80 mile radius

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum soldiers are limited with where they can go because of COVID-19.
As of Saturday, Fort Drum personnel are restricted to an 80 mile radius.
Fort Drum says there are no cases of COVID-19 on post, soldiers and civilians are reporting to work with no changes, and the commissary remains open.
As for deployments and training that take place at Fort Polk, Louisiana, there are no changes, but post officials are in contact with respective higher headquarters.
Fort Drum will hold a town hall via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.
Commanding General Brian Mennes is scheduled to appear for a live interview on 7 News This Evening Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.