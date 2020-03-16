Bars & restaurants to close, local governments must send some workers home, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local governments have to send at least half their workers home and bars and restaurants will close for everything except take-out after 8 p.m. Monday.
These are two of the statewide mandates Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning to help slow the progress of the coronavirus.
At the same time, the governor slammed the federal government for its lack of leadership in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The federal government should put one position in place and coordinate it with the states," Cuomo said.
"Otherwise, the state have to do their best on their own," he said.
“We need the federal government to play its role,” he said, by bringing its large number of resources to bear.
The governor is also ordering all gyms to close at 8 p.m., along with all casinos and all theaters.
He said Connecticut and New Jersey are implementing the same rules.
He said local governments have to have their nonessential employees work from home. And that number needs to be at least 50 percent of their work forces.
Local government will also have to make sure their police departments and emergency medical personnel are equipped with masks.
He also said the state Liquor Authority will change its rules to allow bars, restaurants, wineries, distilleries, and breweries sell their products as takeout.
The number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 is now seven.
Seven thousand people have been tested, he said. Those tests have found 950 positive cases, 158 or which -- or 17 percent -- are hospitalized.
That 17 percent, he said, is why increasing the number of beds is essential.
He said the state is organizing the national guard, building unions, and private developers to find facilities than can be converted into hospitals.
