Grocery stores reassure shoppers as panic buying empties shelves

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Grocery stores around the north country are coping with panic buying because of COVID-19. Shoppers are finding empty shelves as supermarkets sell out of all kinds of items.
Like a lot of people, I've seen the pictures of people buying up so much toilet paper that there's none of it left.
So, when I went grocery shopping at the Watertown Walmart yesterday, I expected to see bare shelves where the toilet paper and paper towels should be.
What I didn’t expect - and was frankly shocked to see - were all the other empty shelves. It was so surreal that I took pictures.
There was no chicken. There were no eggs. There were no disinfecting wipes or sprays. Canned goods like soup were almost gone.
It’s like this at a lot of north country grocery stores and many of them are cutting their hours to focus on restocking shelves and deep cleanings.
Supermarkets want to reassure shoppers during these uncertain times.
"That the food supply is strong and that we will continue to replenish our stores in order to meet the needs of the community," said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations for Price Chopper.
A lot of stores are limiting the number of certain items customers can buy. Some of those items include water, meat and, of course, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.
