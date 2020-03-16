The Invisible Man - Movie Review

The source material for the film, by H.G. Wells is a 120 years old and it’s interesting to see its many incarnations over the century. Whannell’s take on it, is highly original, completely modern and bears little resemblance to the original material. This is a good thing. Moss plays Cecilia Kass, a woman who has plotted an escape from her abusive boyfriend, Adrian Griffin played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. In the middle of the night she sneaks out of their architecturally stunning beach hillside house and is picked up on a deserted road by her sister Emily (Harriet Dyer). Things must be bad for someone to want to leave these posh digs. Moss conveys all the urgency and fear of an abused partner with no dialogue and not a single scene of the abuse shown on screen. But we get it.