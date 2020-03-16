’It’s terrifying,’ says server as local restaurants, bars halt dine-in service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Restaurant owners say with only take-out and delivery allowed, many servers and bartenders could be temporarily without a job.
Anthony Otero is a server at Maggie's on the River 6 days week. He thinks Monday will be his last shift for a while.
"It's terrifying...terrifying. That's my only income, that's my bread and butter. I don't know what I am going to do after this," he said.
Maggie's manager Shaun Farrell says the restaurant is figuring out how to help after Governor Cuomo announced restaurants and bars can no longer do "dine-in". Take out and delivery is still available at Maggies, but...
"Our sales are really going to go down because of not having the bar. We are going day by day seeing how everything is going to be," said Farrell.
Art's Jug usually is open 6 days a week, but now will be open 7 days a week for take out and delivery. Also new: Art's will offer discounted family meals.
"I think we will be able to sustain most of this impact, hopefully, that is the hope but a lot is uncertain at this time," said Meghan Sboro, manager of Art's Jug.
Sobro says while cooks will likely stay on the line, the dinning room staff may have to contact unemployment.
The governor says restaurants and bars will be given a waiver for carry-out alcohol.
