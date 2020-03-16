JCC starts break a few days early

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is starting spring break early as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
College officials announced Sunday night that the break starts Monday.
It was originally scheduled to start later this week.
The college announced early Monday that all officies will be closed to the publc until March 30.
Faculty and staff will report Monday for what the college calls "further planning and direction."
When classes resume on March 30, it’s expected that many of them will be online.
