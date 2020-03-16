John Bruce, 79, of Potsdam

John and his twin, James, were born May 14, 1940 in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, sons of the late John James and Helen (Stephen) Bruce. They were born two months prematurely. James did not survive, but John’s grandmother kept John alive by giving him teaspoons of Scotch mixed with water and kept him warm by the fireside. This love for Scotch stayed with him throughout his life as he and his son, John, enjoyed a final Scotch together the day before his passing.