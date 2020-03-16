Layoffs begin as COVID-19 prompts closures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Layofffs are happening as businesses close because of COVID-19 concerns.
What is usually a filled waiting room at The WorkPlace is now vacant because of the new coronavirus. However, unemployment continues to rise due to layoffs.
"Right now because of closures and social distancing, we are seeing a lot of layoffs in our area and we are going to be seeing those as things unfold," said Cheryl Mayforth, The WorkPlace director.
She says most of the layoffs will happen in the service industry, especially after the recent restrictions.
"The governor has demanded that bars and restaurants be closed to in-dining and that it's take-out only so that will affect workers," said Mayforth.
If someone is laid off because of the coronavirus, The WorkPlace has steps to follow.
"The important thing is is that people need to apply for unemployment insurance," said Mayforth.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, The WorkPlace is asking people to call or go online instead of coming to the business.
"Now if you don't have access to what is needed, then we will make an appointment with you so that we can limit the number of people coming in and out of our offices," said Mayforth.
You can call The WorkPlace at 315-782-9252 or click here.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.