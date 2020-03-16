Local health official discusses COVID-19 dos and don’ts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Karen Abare, Samaritan Medical Center's director of infection prevention and control, appeared on First @ 5 on Monday to discuss COVID-19.
She stressed the importance of social distancing and urged parents to keep their children at home instead of letting them play with other kids.
Abare said 80 percent of people who get the coronavirus suffer mild symptoms.
However, if people need to seek medical treatment, they're asked to call Samaritan's resource line at 315-755-3100.
