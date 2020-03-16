Man allegedly runs vehicle off road

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of running a car off the road with four passengers inside, including two children.
State police say 42 year old Michael Montalvo allegedly intentionally drove straight at another vehicle on State Roue 37 in the town of Oswegatchie on March 8.
The other vehicle, which was occupied by two adults covered by orders of protection against Montalvo, was forced off the highway.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Montalvo was arraigned in Oswegatchie town court and sent to county jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
Jail officials say he was released after posting bail.
