Massena town hall remains open, limits services

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena town hall will remain open, but services for both the town and village are limited to phone and window within the building.
That’s according to a statement from the village and town Monday. All the procedures outlined in the statement are in effect until April 20.
Administrative offices for both the village and town will remain open. Village water bill payments and town tax payments can be placed in the drop box in front of the town hall.
You can also pay your water bill in cash at NBT Bank, or make an online payment at Massena.us.
Regular court appearances in village and town court are postponed. Preliminary hearings and arraignments will proceed as scheduled or needed.
The Massena Arena, parks and playgrounds are closed.
Meanwhile, the Watertown Times reports the Potsdam town hall and courthouse are now closed to the public, and the village and town offices in Waddington are limiting services.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.