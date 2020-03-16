Mix will be Watertown’s official city manager until end of year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers have made Ken Mix the official city manager through the end of 2020.
City Council voted to change Mix's interim status during Monday night's meeting.
Lawmakers decided the city is in need of experience and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and that Mix has the necessary experience and leadership abilities.
Mix, who had been Watertown's city planner for 30 years, retired back in 2016. He was appointed as interim city manager in January 2020 after former City Manager Rick Finn resigned.
Finn had been the subject of an investigation into allegations that he created a hostile work environment for Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner. The investigation found that the charges did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment, but there were things uncovered which prompted Finn to resign.
