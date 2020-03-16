Monday afternoon update: the effects of coronavirus on the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We're a few days into a national emergency over the spread of COVID-19 and there's a lot going on locally -- even though there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in the north country.
In Lewis County, three tests have come back negative and two more are pending.
As of early Monday afternoon, there have been no updates from St. Lawrence or Jefferson counties.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there are 950 confirmed cases statewide, 158 of them have been hospitalized. Seven deaths have been reported.
Cuomo also announced several measures to slow down the spread of the disease.
Many businesses where large numbers of people gather will close until further notice starting at 8 p.m. Monday.
That includes casinos, gyms, and theaters.
Bars and restaurants can only offer takeout after that time.
- School districts are starting to work out plans to feed their students.
- You have to make an appointment if you have business at the Jefferson County DMV. And what they offer is limited.
- Monday night’s city council meeting will be the last one open to the public until further notice.
- All Price Chopper stores will be closed from 1 to 6 a.m. each day to give workers a chance to clean and restock shelves.
