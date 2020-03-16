New rules posted for Jefferson County DMV

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you have business with the Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles office, you’ll have to make an appointment.
That’s one of the changes county clerk Gizelle Meeks to making to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
Appointments must be made between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Only transactions for county residents will be processed.
Here are other changes taking effect Monday:
All car and motorcycle permit testing is suspended.
- License transactions will be limited to license renewals, name changes, and address changes only. Applications for new licenses are suspended.
- Applications to exchange standard driver’s licenses for REAL ID / Enhanced Driver’s licenses will ONLY be processed in conjunction with the renewal process. The DMV will not accept applications for new or upgraded Enhanced Driver’s Licenses or REAL ID driver’s licenses until further notice.
- Commercial driver’s license permits tests will continue to be offered by appointment only.
- Acceptance of U.S. Passport applications will be suspended.
- Doing Business As (DBA) transactions will only be accepted if they're mailed.
To find out more or to make an appointment, call 315-785-3312 or 315-785-3316. You can also email dmv@co.jefferson.ny.us.
