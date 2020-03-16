New York’s court system to cut back, starting Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s criminal and civil court system will cut back to “essential court functions” this week because of the coronavirus crisis.
The cut back is until further notice.
In a memorandum Sunday night, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks said only essential court functions will continue.
Civil and criminal trials now going on will be finished, but no new trials will start.
Felony cases in which the accused person is not in custody will be adjourned indefinitely.
All eviction proceedings or pending eviction orders are suspended until further notice.
What will continue?
If someone’s in custody and facing a felony, the case will either be adjourned or be conducted remotely by video.
Arraignments and orders of protection will continue. Arraignments will be conducted by video whenever possible.
In family court, issues related to child protection proceedings, juvenile delinquency proceedings, family offenses, and support orders will continue.
“Please note that, in addressing essential applications, judges will exercise judicial discretion in a manner designed to minimize court appearance and traffic in the courts,” the judge writes.
