North country sports world feels the effects of COVID-19

“You know, this senior class is, you know, they’re 90 plus wins with a group and we celebrated them here at senior night. They’ve had a phenominal run, they were going. They were looking at 3 in a row here in the tournament, you know a chance to repeat. They were back to back ECAC championship games, so they’ve been but they’re better people, right? That’s the thing that really hurts, is the amount they put into the program on and off the ice. You know, we have our captain, Devin Brousseau is up for the hockey humanitarian award, he’s the student-athlete of the year in our league,” said Clarkson coach Casey Jones.