Parents face challenges as kids stay home from school

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - School children are home and parents confront reality. They have some ideas on what to do. But also questions.
They’re stocking up on books. Gathering ideas. Comforting their children. And re-juggling schedules. Parents gear up for schools to be closed at least until April 20.
“I'm double-affected, because obviously I have children in school and I also work for Headstart. Which I'm going to find out today how that is going to affect us,” said
Jessica Martel, parent of two St. Mary's students.
Martel has a 2nd and 3rd grader at St. Mary's school in Canton. She knows what she needs to get through this.
“A lot of help. I've had to call my mother who lives in Oswego, New York, and my father, who retired last year. And I might have to ask for help there,” she said.
She's already discussed with other parents working together on their children's education. Her Headstart experience might help her there.
Parents of school-age children are trying to figure out what to do next. And for one group of parents, the situation is even more complicated.
Tonya Moulton has two children with special needs. Change is hard for all of us. But even harder for them.
“When we suddenly change the routine, it causes behaviors, meltdowns, anxiety. Because when you're dealing with special needs kids, they need a routine of consistency,” said Moulton.
And Moulton has some of the same questions all parents seem to have at this point.
“How we're going to get our educational tools? What things are they working on at school that we don't know about because we have to try to continue so that these kids and general ed kids keep their skills,” she said.
She has already spoken with teachers and says so far school leaders seems to be taking the right steps.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.