Patricia A. Green, 90, of Watertown

Patricia is survived by nieces and nephews Cherie Eamer Schneckenburger, Dexter, Collyne (Kevin) Toole, Kim Stauber, Andrew and Kelli Bushnell, all of Rochester and Peter Bushnell, Savannah, GA; many great and great great nieces and nephews to include great great nephew, Brodie, her “Little man”, and her beloved service dog, Ruby.