Patricia A. Green, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia A. Green, 90, widow of Richard B. Green, formerly of Hunt St., and 1010 Washington St., passed away March 12th, 2020 at the Samaritan Senior Village.
Services will be held later in the spring with burial in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Patricia is survived by nieces and nephews Cherie Eamer Schneckenburger, Dexter, Collyne (Kevin) Toole, Kim Stauber, Andrew and Kelli Bushnell, all of Rochester and Peter Bushnell, Savannah, GA; many great and great great nieces and nephews to include great great nephew, Brodie, her “Little man”, and her beloved service dog, Ruby.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son Scott R. on June 11th, 1996 and her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Caryl Bushnell.
Patricia was born in Syracuse December 19, 1929, a daughter to George and Gertrude Dorr Bushnell. She married Richard B. Green December 23rd, 1959 at Elkton, MD. Mr. Green, a retired long-haul truck driver and past president of the Teamsters Local 687, died August 18, 2001.
Pat worked in the food service department at Jefferson Community College, retiring from there after many years of service.
Pat enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, movies, listening to Elton John songs and was a self-proclaimed sun worshiper.
Her family was very important to her and considered all her friends as family.
