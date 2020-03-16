Price Choppers limit overnight hours

A handful of shoppers were waiting for Watertown's Price Chopper to open Monday morning after the store chain initiated new hours. (Source: WWNY)
March 16, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 7:05 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A handful of shoppers were waiting for Watertown's Price Chopper to reopen Monday morning.

All Price Choppers -- normally open 24 hours -- were closed starting at 1 a.m. Monday. They reopened at 6 a.m.

Store officials announced the new hours over the weekend.

Officials say it gives workers a chance to restock shelves and “to perform additional preventative sanitation.”

The new hours are temporary, officials said, but there is no timeline for resuming normal hours.

