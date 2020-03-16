Randy Joseph Cameron, 45, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling hours for Randy Joseph Cameron, age 45, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mr. Cameron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.
Randy is survived by his son, Gavin LaVigne; his daughter, Emma; his parents, Steve and Kathy Cameron of Ogdensburg; a sister, Crystal Lea Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY; a niece, Rheana Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY; a nephew, Andrew Cameron and several cousins.
He is predeceased by a brother, Timothy Cameron in August of 2019.
Randy was born on August 26, 1974, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Steve and Mary Kathleen Rapin Cameron. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1992 and later from SUNY Canton.
Randy was at one time a traveling nurse working on trauma teams at some of the best hospitals in the country. Before moving back home, Randy worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and was currently employed at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as a Nurse Case Manager.
Randy enjoyed football, weightlifting and was involved in track and field in high school. He also enjoyed going out in the boat with his son, Gavin. Randy will be most remembered for his big heart.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
