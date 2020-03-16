Russell H. Pierce, 76, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Russell H. Pierce, 76, Adams Center, passed away Friday, March 13th at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident.
He was born October 2, 1943 in Redwood, NY the son to Earl and Edith Daniels Pierce. Russell worked for several years as a supervisor at Northland Electric.
Russell is survived by his wife, Susan Pierce, Adams Center; 6 sons, Russell Pierce, Jr., Watertown; Rodney Pierce, Watertown; Ricky Pierce, Watertown; Shawn Lawler, LaFargeville; Justin Lajoie, Black River; Spencer Pierce, Watertown; 2 daughters, Michele Frey, Nevada; Jaime Thompson, Mannsville; ½ sister, Doris Dugan, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his first wife, Gloria Beldon and his 4 brothers, Earl, Jr., Norman, Charles and George.
Per his wishes there will be no public services.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
