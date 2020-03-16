Schools work to make sure students don’t go hungry

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Schools are places to learn, but for many kids, it’s a place to get food. As classrooms are empty, school officials are striving to make sure the stomachs of the students are not.
It's Monday morning at Alexandria Central School. School is out, but for all 500 students, they'll still get 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches to last 2 days. It's a tall order on short notice.
"I've been here 20 years and obviously we've never gone through this before, but we do what we need to do and our kids come first," said Anne Remington, cafeteria manager.
It's what the school does every school day. Now that the doors are closed due to coronavirus concerns, buses have become meals on wheels.
"You can tell a lot about a community, a lot about a group of people by how they respond to these circumstances and I've got to say people are blowing my mind with how much they're volunteering, how much they are offering to help and how much they are stepping up," said Chris Clapper, district superintendent.
The plan is to do this 3 times a week. Alexandria Central isn't alone. A similar plan is happening at Sackets Harbor Central.
Although there won't be kids in school the next few weeks, that doesn't mean the hallways will be empty.
Employees are working to deploy laptops to students for at-home learning. They will also continue their backpack program as usual at the end of this week by bus and pick-up.
"Bottom line is we at Sackets Harbor are always going to do what's in the best interest of our students and as long as we keep that in mind we are going to be just fine," said
Jennifer Gaffney, district superintendent.
Watertown city schools will feed children too using a drive-thru or walk-up method.
Starting Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and noon, meals will be available at North Elementary, Ohio Elementary, Sherman Elementary, Watertown High School and the Fairgrounds YMCA. Each day, each child will get 1 lunch and then 1 breakfast for the following day. This will happen Monday through Friday.
