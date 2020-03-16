SPCA: cute Maleficent & changes at the shelter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maleficent is ready for adoption.
She's a 6-month-old rescue from a kill shelter in Texas. She arrived in the north country thanks to Project Freedom Ride.
Besides the cute puppy, Jefferson County SPCA executive director Heather Spezzano brought news about some changes at the shelter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Petco location will be closed and hours are being reduced at the main shelter on Water Street in Watertown.
The shelter will be closed Mondays as usual. Hours Tuesday through Friday are 2 to 6 p.m. Weekend hours are 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteer orientation classes are cancelled and the shelter won't be able to take in any animals for the next few weeks.
As of right now, adoptions can go on as usual. Just come in during the hours above.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.