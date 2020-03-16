Teen accused of raping 5 year old child

TOWN OF MACOMB, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 15 year old St. Lawrence County boy is accused of raping a 5 year old child.
State police said the boy, who is from Macomb, is charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, all felonies.
He was arrested on March 12.
The boy allegedly had sexual contact with the 5 year old in December 2019 in the town of Macomb.
State police said the boy was arraigned in the county’s youth court and released.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.