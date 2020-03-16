Volunteer Transportation Center scales back services

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Coronavirus is changing the way volunteer and charity groups run their operations. That includes the Volunteer Transportation Center.
The roads seem quiet and travel for the Volunteer Transportation Center is about to get quieter as well.
Simply put, the organization is scaling back services due to the coronavirus.
It starts with the offices located in the town of Pamelia; directors decided to close them down to the public Monday morning. And routes for clients will change, too.
"We have a much different animal than some organizations where we're dealing with a lot more people from the public. We're dealing with demograhics where people have public health concerns based off of being in that demographic for COVID-19 concerns," said Jeremiah Papineau, VTC Foundation director.
Papineau says the VTC won't offer trips for non-life threatening conditions until further notice. And the number of volunteer drivers will scale back, too.
Currently, the VTC has more than 300 drivers in the tri-county area.
Papineau says the top prioirity is to keep the community safe. Another concern, he says, is keeping the organization financially stable at this time.
"If people are concerned about the VTC and our operations, they can always make a donation or what not to make sure our services are there for people in the future," he said.
To donate, visit VTC’s website at volunteertransportationcenter.org.
