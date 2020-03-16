Watertown council meetings closed to public after Monday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday night’s Watertown city council meeting will be the last one open to the public for awhile as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
That’s one of the measures the city is taking to limit the public and city employees’ exposure to the coronavirus.
In a release Monday morning, Mayor Jeff Smith said city business will continue as normal, but the public could experience delays and some inconveniences.
As far as meetings, he said those are streamed live for people to watch. And any business needing a public hearing will be postponed.
He said officials are working on ways to limit contact with the public.
For example, Smith said, officials are encouraging people to pay their bills through the city’s website.
In the event there’s a confirmed case in Jefferson or surrounding counties, he said, city hall will be closed to the public and a drop box will be set up for people to drop off bill payments, permit applications, and items for the city clerk’s office.
