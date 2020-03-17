Arts All-Star: Ryan Hayes

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - As much as he enjoys playing on his own, Ryan Hayes says playing with a group is even better.
"You're drawn together because of this common interest in music," he said.
"It gives you a feeling unlike any other."
The Potsdam musician is the 7 News Arts All-Star for March 16, 2020.
He's not sure what he wants to do in life, but he plans to attend a college that not only offers music, but a wide variety of other subjects.
That way, he says, he can learn more about himself.
Watch the video to hear him play and to learn more about him.
