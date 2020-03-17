Canton Municipal Building closed until end of month

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Canton Municipal Building will be closed to the public through March 31.
That was announced Tuesday by village Mayor Michael Dalton and town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley.
The town and village are working on plans for some non-essential personnel to work remotely.
Municipal business can still be transacted by phone, email, or by appointment.
You can reach town officials by calling 315-386-3735 or emailing townclerk@cantonny.gov or deputyclerk@cantonny.gov.
Village officials can be reached by calling 315-386-2871 or emailing snoble@cantonny.gov. Other official emails can be found at cantonny.gov/government/contact-directory
A drop box for utility payments and other items is available inside the main front door of the municipal building, which remains open at all times.
Provisions will be made for making village payments online. Officials are exploring whether to waive related fees.
Officials say regular updates and information will be posted at www.cantonny.gov.
