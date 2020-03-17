Carthage school superintendent finalist named to post permanently

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The finalist chosen for Carthage school superintendent was scheduled to meet with members of the district community later this month.
School closings because of the COVID-19 outbreak make that impossible.
Jennifer Premo was going to meet with district stakeholders on March 26.
The board of education consulted with leaders of stakeholder groups and voted Monday night to make Premo’s interim status permanent, based both on that feedback and because she “has done an outstanding job of leading the district through challenging circumstances.”
She had been serving as interim superintendent since the previous superintendent, Peter Turner, left abruptly in mid-December.
