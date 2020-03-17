Claudette Jane VanEss, 70, of Potsdam

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Eurline LeFleur, Silvia Earl and the Hospice and Palliative care of St Lawrence Valley. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Potsdam Animal Shelter ,17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.