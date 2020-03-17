Claudette Jane VanEss, 70, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Claudette Jane VanEss, age 70, daughter of Hubert and Francis Bacon, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 of Frontal Temporal Dementia.
Claudette was born June 16th, 1949, in Rochester NY and grew up in Dickinson Centre NY. She was a graduate of St. Regis Falls High School in 1967 and attended SUNY Canton.
Claudette was a volunteer for the Canton Potsdam Hospital Guild as well as for the Potsdam Animal Shelter. She was a board member for the Potsdam Public Library and for the Fairview Cemetery Association. She retired from Clarkson University in 2012.
Claudette was an avid reader and a lover of cats, which she rescued from the Potsdam Animal Shelter. She was passionate about gardening and collecting rustic antiques.
She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Dannie Wilson; Daughter, Michelle VanEss; step-children, Matthew Wilson and Kayleigh Holmes; Grandchildren Johnathon, Matthew and Nickolas Cincinnati; Sister Georgette Bacon; Half-Brother Dick Hilts; Half-Sister Jeanne Waudby; first husband Leonard VanEss, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Eurline LeFleur, Silvia Earl and the Hospice and Palliative care of St Lawrence Valley. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Potsdam Animal Shelter ,17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
