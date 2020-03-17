Coronavirus cases reported in Clinton & Onondaga counties

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - A COVID-19 patient in Clinton County is in critical condition and two more positive cases have been reported in Onondaga County.
TV station WPTZ reported that the unidentified adult in Clinton County is a patient at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
In Onondaga County, Syracuse. com reports that a woman in her 70s tested positive for the illness Monday morning. She’s hospitalized.
The second case, her husband, is at home in isolation.
As of Monday, 950 cases were reported statewide, most of which were in Westchester County and New York City.
There have been no confirmed cases in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.