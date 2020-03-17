Eugene A. Catlin, 88, of Redwood

He married Jacqueline Pierce on April 1, 1956 in Alexandria Bay. They spent many wonderful years together, until her death on April 12, 2018. Eugene was an Art Teacher for the Geneva City School District. Later he and Jackie owned and operated both the Dreamland Motel in Malone, NY and the Comether Motel in West Webster, NY. He also owned and instructed at the Franklin County Boxing Club, in Malone, NY. He spent many summers as a tour boat captain on the Saint Lawrence River. He loved spending time on the water and painting many of his favorite river scenes.