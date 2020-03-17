Few attend as Irish flag is raised in Watertown for St. Patrick’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - City officials and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians held the traditional Irish flag-raising ceremony in front of Watertown’s city hall Tuesday morning in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
This year, the tradition wasn't the same, because coronavirus concerns kept the usual crowd away.
Organizers took to social media and asked the public to watch a live-stream of the event on Facebook.
City council member Sarah Compo said even though public gatherings are being limited, the ceremony is still important.
"You know, I think it's also important because we had to cancel the Irish Fest, unfortunately due to the health concerns," she said, "so even celebrating in this small way means big things for a lot of people,"
This year marks the 151st anniversary of Irish immigrants settling in Watertown.
