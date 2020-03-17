Fort Drum worker tests positive for COVID-19

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A part-time employee who works at the Fort Drum Education Center three days a week, but lives in the Albany-area, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker was on Fort Drum was most recently at the center Wednesday through Friday of last week. The employee received word of the positive COVID-19 diagnosis Tuesday.
A Fort Drum spokesperson said the employee is a civilian and a woman.
Fort Drum said preventative medicine experts are investigating where she may have come into contact with people on post. Jefferson County Public Health Planner Steve Jennings said his agency is also working with Fort Drum to trace where the woman had been.
Jennings also said the woman was not tested for COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
People who came in contact with the employee will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
As of Tuesday, the Education Center is closed. The center offers educational opportunities and counseling to soldiers, veterans, and their families, as well as Department of Defense civilians. Colleges offer traditional and non-traditional classes that are open to the military and local civilian population.
The center will be cleaned following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols and will not be opened until deemed safe for re-occupancy, Fort Drum said.
Additional Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreations services will also close, or limit patronage, starting Tuesday.
Customers can stay up-to-date on changes to on-post services by monitoring the installation Facebook page and web site.
