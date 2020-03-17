Frances E. King, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frances E. King, 82, formerly of Boone Street, passed away March 15, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home.
Mrs. King was born on September 18, 1937, daughter of Frank and Estella (Sypher) Greco. In 1955, she graduated from Watertown High School. She married Dennie D. King on August 5, 1960 at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Anthony Milia officiating.
For many years, Mrs. King was a bookkeeper for Carriage House Motors, D Chevrolet and Bob Kurts Automotive. She also was employed as a bookkeeper with the Danbury Mint in Connecticut. At the end of her career she was a personal assistant for Caregivers.
Mrs. King was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, the secretary and treasurer for Watertown Women’s City Bowling League and enjoyed bowling often.
Surviving are her four sisters, Mary Barcomb, Watertown, Louise Durante, Quincy, MA, Sharon Redden, Watertown, Sheila ( Charles) Branche, Sackets Harbor, a brother, Gaetano ( Patricia) Greco, Ellisburg, NY, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A brother Richard, his wife Gail Greco and a sister Carol Walti died before her.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral will be scheduled in the future. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery following the funeral service. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
