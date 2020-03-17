Garbage haulers especially worried about COVID-19 exposure

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a job you may not think about where workers are worried about this pandemic: your garbage haulers.
Garbage hauling has never been the most sanitary job, but during a pandemic, it's an extra concern.
Kim Pate manages Pate’s Trash Removal from her home, but her husband and their workers are out touching germ-covered waste all day.
"Garbage is nasty, so it goes in the garbage bin. If you blow your nose, if you wipe your face off with a napkin, if you drink out of a styrofoam cup, it goes into the trash; lots of germs can be spread by that," said Kim.
Co-owner Ron Pate says he has seen, smelled and touched his fair share of unsanitary items.
"Stuff out of bathrooms and a lot of the older folks on different medicines, used bandages and stuff like that," he said.
Kim Pate says sometimes customers can toss loose garbage into the bin, like tissues or chewing gum, and when the garbage haulers come along, they are exposed to those things, often with ungloved hands.
"They just get wet. I have not found a glove yet that doesn't get wet," said Ron.
And since workers are on the road all day, they don't have access to sinks, so they just rely on hand sanitizer.
"The crew that we have usually goes to fast food places to eat. First place they go is to the bathroom to wash their hands to eat their lunch, now they don't have that," said Kim.
So what can you do to protect garbage haulers and prevent the spreading of germs? Make sure you secure your garbage in tied bags and not have loose trash that the haulers would directly touch.
“It’s not something that’s purposefully done; they just don’t really think about it. But now, we all need to think about everything to prevent this coronavirus from going around,” said Kim.
