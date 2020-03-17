George H. Ingersoll, 95, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - George H. Ingersoll, 95, of NYS Route 26, passed away on Monday March 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice.
He is survived by his six children and their spouses; Sandra S. Souva of Lowville, Gloria J.and Robert Dosztan of Lowville, Dennis M. and Terry Ingersoll of Black River, Ronnie G. and Robin Ingersoll of Martinsburg, Amy L. and Timothy Young of Lowville, Janice A. Ingersoll of Martinsburg; three brothers, Robert and Cindy Ingersoll of Glenfield, Victor and Corrine Ingersoll of Alabama, Harvey and Mary Ingersoll of Lowville; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Muriel R. (Wheeler) Ingersoll; three brothers; Walter Ingersoll, Edward Ingersoll, and Donald Ingersoll; a son-in-law Ronald Souva; a granddaughter, Velvet Sue Ingersoll, and two great-grandchildren, Jayddin Gardner and Cole Dosztan;
George was born on January 31, 1925 in the Town of Martinsburg, a son of the late Otis Aaron and Annabelle Thayer Ingersoll. When George turned 16, he enlisted in the army to fight in World War II. He fought on the front line, laying down telephone lines for communication. He saw action at the Battle of the Bulge and Omaha Beach. He received the Purple Heart and a Bronze Metal. After coming home from the war he worked for the telephone company in Lowville and drove a log truck. On July 4, 1948, he married Muriel R. Wheeler. George and his brother, Ed, owned and operated Ingersoll’s Farm Implement & Welding. He volunteered at the Martinsburg Fire Department for 67 years. George worked at the Lewis County Highway Department before going to work for the Highway Department in Martinsburg. In 1993, he retired. Mrs. Ingersoll passed away on October 28, 1996. He was a lifetime member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW and Lowville American Legion #162. He loved bowling and was a member of the Watertown 700 club. He also enjoyed playing cards and cutting fire wood.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Martinsburg Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Spring burial with Military Honors will be in the Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at the Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to the Watertown 700 Club; Martinsburg Fire Department P.O. Box 143 Martinsburg, NY; or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
