George H. Ingersoll, 95, of Martinsburg

George was born on January 31, 1925 in the Town of Martinsburg, a son of the late Otis Aaron and Annabelle Thayer Ingersoll. When George turned 16, he enlisted in the army to fight in World War II. He fought on the front line, laying down telephone lines for communication. He saw action at the Battle of the Bulge and Omaha Beach. He received the Purple Heart and a Bronze Metal. After coming home from the war he worked for the telephone company in Lowville and drove a log truck. On July 4, 1948, he married Muriel R. Wheeler. George and his brother, Ed, owned and operated Ingersoll’s Farm Implement & Welding. He volunteered at the Martinsburg Fire Department for 67 years. George worked at the Lewis County Highway Department before going to work for the Highway Department in Martinsburg. In 1993, he retired. Mrs. Ingersoll passed away on October 28, 1996. He was a lifetime member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW and Lowville American Legion #162. He loved bowling and was a member of the Watertown 700 club. He also enjoyed playing cards and cutting fire wood.