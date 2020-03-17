WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re on probation in Jefferson County,you need to call the county probation department for instructions, according to probation officials.
The number is 315-785-3065.
Officials expect to conduct probation monitoring going forward through a combination of in-person visits and tele-conferences.
The main probation office remains open, but satellite offices in Adams, Carthage, Chaumont, Clayton and Theresa have all closed temporarily because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
