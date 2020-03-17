Lewis County shuts down DMV

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicle is closing down.
County clerk Jake Moser says it’s until further notice to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
The idea, he said in a statement Tuesday morning, is to “eliminate clients gathering in our facility, thereby reducing the potential for the transmission of the COVID-19.”
Customers are advised to mail renewals to the Lewis County DMV. Many DMV transactions can be processed online at dmv.ny.gov.
On Monday, Jefferson County’s DMV said all transactions must be by appointment only.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.