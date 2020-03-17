Lewis, Jefferson counties have NY’s highest jobless rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis and Jefferson counties have the highest unemployment rates in New York state.
The state Labor Department released the jobless numbers for January 2020.
Lewis County had the most people out of work in the entire state. It's unemployment rate rose from 7.5 percent the year before to 7.6 percent.
Jefferson County had the state's second highest jobless rate of 7.5 in January. That's up from 7.1 percent the previous year.
St. Lawrence County's rate was 6.6 percent, down from 6.7 percent the year before.
The lowest rate was 3.1 percent in Queens County.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.9 percent to 3.8 percent in January 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.