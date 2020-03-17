Local eateries pivot under new coronavirus rules

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a quick pivot by local eateries after Governor Cuomo made restaurants and bars stop doing dine-in service and go to take-out and delivery only.
Vito's Gourmet in downtown Watertown put aside their tables and are manning phones, taking to-go orders and partnering up with food delivery services.
"It's just a lot of constant attention to world events and understanding where we're going to go from here and preparing for possibilities but not panicking," said Todd Tarzia, owner.
Vito’s plans to stay open unless the government makes further changes.
